All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Live Nation Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LYV) Critical Analysis

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of All For One Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares All For One Media and Live Nation Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 14.13 -$7.11 million N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment $11.55 billion 1.03 $69.89 million ($0.02) -2,736.50

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than All For One Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for All For One Media and Live Nation Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Nation Entertainment 0 3 7 0 2.70

Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus price target of $65.44, suggesting a potential upside of 19.58%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than All For One Media.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment -9.36% -61.92% -6.83%

Risk & Volatility

All For One Media has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats All For One Media on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

All For One Media Company Profile

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events for specific brands. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or leased 120 entertainment venues and 144 other facilities in North America; and 37 entertainment venues and 118 other facilities internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

