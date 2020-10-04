Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

GE opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

