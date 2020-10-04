Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Stake in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Trane by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Trane’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trane in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In related news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of Trane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

