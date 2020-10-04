3,963 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

TSN opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting IQIYI and BB Liquidating
Contrasting IQIYI and BB Liquidating
Financial Review: Essent Group & ACMAT
Financial Review: Essent Group & ACMAT
All For One Media and Live Nation Entertainment Critical Analysis
All For One Media and Live Nation Entertainment Critical Analysis
Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in General Electric
Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in General Electric
Private Trust Co. NA Buys New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd
Private Trust Co. NA Buys New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd
Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 133 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF
Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 133 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report