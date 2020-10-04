Private Trust Co. NA Invests $243,000 in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,416,000 after buying an additional 1,828,393 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,529 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,606,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,052 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,840,000 after purchasing an additional 465,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,738,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $511,135.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $89.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.84. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

