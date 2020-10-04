Private Trust Co. NA Invests $245,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

