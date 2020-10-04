Private Trust Co. NA Has $251,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $134.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.26. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.17 and a 12 month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,607 shares of company stock worth $5,288,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

