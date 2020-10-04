Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.22 Million Position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 100,556 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $4,176,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHCT shares. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

