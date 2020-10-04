8,300 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 206.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 141,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,017 shares of company stock worth $23,318,762 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.