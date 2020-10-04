8,300 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 206.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 141,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,017 shares of company stock worth $23,318,762 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting IQIYI and BB Liquidating
Contrasting IQIYI and BB Liquidating
Financial Review: Essent Group & ACMAT
Financial Review: Essent Group & ACMAT
All For One Media and Live Nation Entertainment Critical Analysis
All For One Media and Live Nation Entertainment Critical Analysis
Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in General Electric
Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in General Electric
Private Trust Co. NA Buys New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd
Private Trust Co. NA Buys New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd
Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 133 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF
Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 133 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report