Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

