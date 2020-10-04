Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,959,000 after buying an additional 56,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 53,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 327,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $516.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $36,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,681 shares of company stock worth $87,826. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBAI. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

