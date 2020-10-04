Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF opened at $154.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.54. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.