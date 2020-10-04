Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after buying an additional 65,198 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after buying an additional 767,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after buying an additional 183,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 466,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 982,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 257,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush cut Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). As a group, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

