Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 249,900 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Univar were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Univar by 2,097.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Univar by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of Univar stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. Univar Inc has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

