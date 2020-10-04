Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 81.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 10.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 708.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $120,451.50. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $19.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $625.92 million, a P/E ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.42.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

NX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quanex Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.