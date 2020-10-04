Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYAM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 27,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,326,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 132,137 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.75. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.53.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

