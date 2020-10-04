Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of HNI worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 453,512.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,097,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 56.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 309,792 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at about $7,782,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 100.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 137,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HNI opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.76. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.51. HNI had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $417.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufacturHON Industries Inces and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.