Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 569,200 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 569,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of United States Steel worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in X. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 11,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on X. raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

X stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.