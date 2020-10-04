Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 28,206 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $1,163,990.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 385,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,553 shares of company stock worth $2,606,490. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.