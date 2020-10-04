Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,203 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 73,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $424.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.34. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of ($0.27) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 31.22% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith bought 214,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,379,518.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,932.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

