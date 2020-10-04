Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 395.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $63,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $5.82 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $425.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.