Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 392,332 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 103.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

In other news, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

AHH opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

