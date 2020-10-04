Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,708 Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Ebix worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $659.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. Ebix Inc has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. Ebix had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Ebix’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

