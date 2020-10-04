SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $147.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX’s Concentrix business is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-from-home and online learning wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and enhance the company’s competitive position. Nonetheless, supply-chain and logistics services disruptions due to the coronavirus crisis remain a major concern in the near-term. Moreover, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins. Adverse foreign-exchange volatility is another concern. Shares of SYNNEX have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.86.

Shares of SNX opened at $147.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.05. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SYNNEX has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $568,517.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,912.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,156 shares of company stock worth $4,893,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after acquiring an additional 572,573 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after acquiring an additional 804,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,719,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 695,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,355,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

