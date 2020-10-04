Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,292 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,460,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,695 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $13,936,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 35.9% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 599,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $12,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECHO opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.84 million, a P/E ratio of 164.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $28.08.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECHO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

