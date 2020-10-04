California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,842 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXDX. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

AXDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 803.60%. Research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.