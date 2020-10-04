Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $320.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.27.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $290.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.46. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $295.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,243 shares of company stock worth $39,513,687. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Twilio by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

