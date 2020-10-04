Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 19.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.59.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

