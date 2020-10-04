Morgan Stanley Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $270.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.27.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $290.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $295.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.41, for a total value of $4,555,381.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,243 shares of company stock valued at $39,513,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Twilio by 6.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 43.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $206,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

