Thomas D. Romeo Sells 6,257 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $428,041.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MMS opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 88,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the second quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

