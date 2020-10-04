Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.37 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 299.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 122.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 63.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.60. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.79.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,125 shares of company stock worth $6,519,375 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.