Robert W. Baird Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $340.00

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.27.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $290.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $295.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,243 shares of company stock valued at $39,513,687 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after buying an additional 1,191,888 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after buying an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after buying an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,515,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Redfin Corp
Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Redfin Corp
Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in HNI Co.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in HNI Co.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 569,200 Shares of United States Steel Co.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 569,200 Shares of United States Steel Co.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Allogene Therapeutics Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Allogene Therapeutics Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report