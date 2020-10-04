Robert W. Baird Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $340.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.27.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $290.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $295.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,243 shares of company stock valued at $39,513,687 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after buying an additional 1,191,888 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after buying an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after buying an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,515,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

