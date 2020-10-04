Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Calavo Growers by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Calavo Growers by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVGW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $67.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $95.69.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

