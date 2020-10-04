Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $350.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

TWLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.27.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $290.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $295.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,243 shares of company stock valued at $39,513,687 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 194.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 124.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 223,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 124,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 494.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

