Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 3,500 Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Osisko gold royalties worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 1.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,892,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,679,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 32.6% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 899,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 221,320 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OR opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The business had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is an increase from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

OR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.84.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

