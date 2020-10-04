Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,080 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEDL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEDL opened at $7.33 on Friday. Vedanta Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

