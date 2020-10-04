Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 2,800 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.13% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 221.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 34.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on JBSS shares. BidaskClub downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Sidoti raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $75.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $865.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

