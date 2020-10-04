PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111,861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter worth about $73,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $23.70.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

