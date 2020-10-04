Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 9,500 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.24% of HomeStreet worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 11,232.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $668.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $350,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 29,258 shares of company stock worth $770,681. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

