Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 2,500 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of Neenah worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Neenah by 425.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NP opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.96 and a beta of 1.33. Neenah Inc has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $77.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NP. Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neenah has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

In related news, CFO Paul F. Desantis acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,508.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $44,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at $392,335.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

