PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,040 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 47.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $48.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -404.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.94.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.