Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,937 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Orthofix Medical worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 56.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 226.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 620.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $605.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

