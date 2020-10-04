Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 22,465 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 36.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 149,093 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

INN stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $569.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.