PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,095,000 after buying an additional 779,794 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,071,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 283,112 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 168.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,368,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,499,000 after buying an additional 857,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,265,000 after buying an additional 128,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

