PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179,454 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

NYSE:IAA opened at $52.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.10. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $54.29.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.52 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. IAA’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

