PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 14,608 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Envista by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 288,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 182,796 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Envista by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Envista by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after buying an additional 709,916 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

NVST stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

