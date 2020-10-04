PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 43.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 710,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,828,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLNE opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.38. Hamilton Lane Inc has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $76.31.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

