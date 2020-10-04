Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Gray Television worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTN. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Gray Television stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.89. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

