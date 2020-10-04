PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,086 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2,745.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 471,618 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABCB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

