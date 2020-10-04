PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 22.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. ArcelorMittal SA has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

